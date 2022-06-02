STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Sarpanches firm on Palle Pragathi demands

An overwhelming majority of the sarpanches protesting, including those who preside over the Sarpanch Forums are from the ruling party. 

Published: 02nd June 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Sarpanches argue with authorities over pending bills at a Palle Pragathi preparatory meeting in Thimmapur mandal of Karimnagar district

File photo of sarpanches arguing with authorities over pending bills at a Palle Pragathi preparatory meeting in Thimmapur mandal of Karimnagar district. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY/JAGTIAL: With barely two days for the start of the Palle Pragathi programme, a majority of the sarpanches across the district remained adamant over pending bills, leaving the administration on the edge. 

Sarpanches have been boycotting Palle Pragathi preparatory meetings organised by the authorities in all mandals across Sangareddy and Jagtial districts, and have been rebuffing attempts by officials to persuade them to attend so that an action plan could be drawn to implement the programme. The situation is similar in Gajwel, represented by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao himself. 

On Wednesday too, sarpa-nches boycotted a preparatory meeting in Jagdevpur mandal and later protested in front of the MPDO office with black scarves around the neck. With the sarpanches firm on their demand, officials are worried about how they would implement the programme from June 3 onwards. 

An overwhelming majority of the sarpanches protesting, including those  who preside over the Sarpanch Forums are from the ruling party.They allege that the government does not accord them minimum courtesy; instead it threatens to suspend them. They say that they are ready for suspension since they are unable to carry out any work in the villages due to pending bills. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palle Pragathi
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp