Telangana announces Rs 2 crore, house plots for Nikhat Zareen, Esha Singh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Wednesday announced Rs 2 crore cash reward each to Nikhat Zareen, who won the Gold medal in 52kg category at the 2022 IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Turkey and shooter Esha Singh, who bagged Gold in ISSF Junior World Cup in Germany.The State government has also decided to allot residential plots to the duo either at Banjara Hills or Jubilee Hills.

While Nikhat hails from Nizamabad, Esha belongs to Hyderabad. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the government has decided to honour the sports stars who recently won laurels for the country. As announced by the Chief Minister earlier, the State government also issued orders to hand over Rs 1 crore cash award to Metla Kinnera artiste Padma Shri Darshanam Mogulaiah. On the request of Mogulaiah, the government has decided to allot a residential plot in BN Reddy Nagar Colony to the artiste.