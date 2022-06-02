Telangana CM KCR demands lifting of economic sanctions on state

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday demanded that the Central government immediately lift economic sanctions imposed on the State.

Addressing the State formation day celebrations at Public Gardens, Chandrasekhar Rao alleged that the Central government conspired to wreck the financial conditions of the States.

This is the first time that the Chief Minister spoke on the Centre's denial to the Telangana to raise open market borrowings. Though the State proposed to raise around Rs 53,000 crore FRBM loans, the Ministry of Finance has not given permission to the State so far.

"The Centre's attitude has become a stumbling block for states like Telangana, which maintains financial discipline by managing loans and investment expenditure within FRBM limits. I demand that the Center immediately reconsider and immediately lift the economic sanctions imposed on the states and stop any further violation of the rights of the states", Chandrasekhar Rao said.

Rao's speech mostly touched upon the indifferent attitude of the BJP-led Central government. Rao is in consultations with several leaders and Chief Ministers to present an alternative agenda for the country.

The State formation day celebrations were held this year after two years. Due to Covid-19, no public function was held for two years.

In his over one hour speech, Chandrasekhar Rao said: "The Constitution of India gives the states considerable political, legislative, administrative and autonomous powers. All the governments that have been in power at the Center so far have eroded the spirit of the Constitution and eroded the autonomy of the states. Powers drained shamelessly. The Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India clearly defines the powers of the Center and the powers of the States. Prescribes three lists: Central List, State List and Joint List. All the governments that ruled the country gradually added various items from the state list to the joint list. The joint inventory is growing over time. The state list is dwindling. The autonomy of the states enshrined in the Constitution is becoming nominal. The Sarkaria and Poonch Commissions set up by the Central Governments in the past have made several suggestions to protect the rights of the states. But all the governments that came to power at the Center submitted the reports of these commissions to the dustbin. While the tendencies followed by these governments that have ruled the country so far have not done any good to the democratic system, they have become serious obstacles to the development and development that the people of the country hope for".

Meanwhile, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan participated in State formation day celebrations at Raj Bhavan. In the evening, the Ministry of Culture is organiaing the Telangana formation day for the first time this year in Delhi.