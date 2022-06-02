STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana’s IT, ITeS exports up by 26% to Rs 1.8 lakh crore in FY22

The national exports, including that of Telangana, grew by 17.2 per cent while Telangana alone grew at a significantly higher rate of 26.14 per cent.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has logged an impressive growth of 26.14 per cent in IT and ITeS exports in 2021-22. The exports were worth Rs 1,83,569 crore during the period as against Rs 1,45,522 crore the previous year. According to IT Progress Report 2021-22, employment in the IT/ITeS sector has also increased by 23.78 per cent to reach 7,78,121 jobs. As many as 1,49,506 net new jobs were added in the IT/ITeS sector during this period.

As per NASSCOM estimates, a total of 4,50,000 net new jobs were added to the IT sector nationwide of which Telangana’s share was about one-third. The national exports, including that of Telangana, grew by 17.2 per cent while Telangana alone grew at a significantly higher rate of 26.14 per cent.

Unveiling the report, IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said: “When we started as a newborn State in 2014, our IT exports were at Rs 57,258 crore and our IT employment was 3,23,397 crore jobs. Today, the total employment in the IT sector is 7,78,121. In all, we have added 4,54,725 new IT/ITeS jobs over the last eight years.” 

