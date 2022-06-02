Telangana’s Tier II cities too witness impressive IT growth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as Telangana logged in an impressive growth of 26.14 per cent in IT and ITeS exports in 2021-22, a similar growth is also being witnessed in Tier-II cities. In Warangal, Softpath and Quadrant have started their operations in Warangal IT Tower/Incubation Centre in 2021-22. Genpact and MindTree (L&T) are scheduled to start their operations this year.

This apart, the construction of IT Towers in Nizamabad (50,000 sq ft), Mahbubnagar (60,000 sq ft) and Siddipet (1,21,600 sq ft) are nearing completion and are scheduled to be inaugurated by October this year. A foundation stone was laid for the construction of IT Hub in Nalgonda.