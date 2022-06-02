Unidentified miscreants stab constable in Medak

By Express News Service

MEDAK: A constable working at Toopran police station in Medak district was stabbed by persons on Wednesday night. Police said the incident took place while the cop was returning home from work on his bike.The victim Sk Hafeez was close to Brahmanapally railway gate near Toopran when unidentified persons stabbed him on his back from behind and fled.

He collapsed on the spot. He was shifted to the Tooopran Government Hospital. As the injury was critical, he was shifted to a private hospital in Kompally, Hyderabad.Hafeez started his career as a home guard and later got selected as a constable in the Armed Reserve wing. Then, he was transferred to the civil wing. He was transferred to Toopran in 2021, where he was staying with his wife and two children in a rented house. Police formed teams to nab his attackers.