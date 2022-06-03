150 MSMEs soon at Green Industrial Park

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One of the biggest industrial parks in the State, Green Industrial Park in Dandumalkapui of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district will soon be home to 150 MSME units manufacturing products related to defence, aerospace, general engineering and plastic.

The park is already home to 15 units producing various materials, vehicles and various products. These units are manufacturing electric three-wheelers, food processing, paver blocks, pickles, plastic injunction modules, furniture and PVC pipes.Speaking to Express, TIF president K Sudhir Reddy said that all these manufacturing units are doing well.