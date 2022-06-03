Bandi Sanjay links demand for namaz at Charminar masjid to his padayatra

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reacting to the signature campaign launched by a Congress leader demanding reopening of the Charminar for namaz, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Thursday wondered why the demand was put forth only after he launched his padayatra from the Bhagyalakshmi temple at the historical monument.

Speaking to the media, the BJP MP said that the Old City has been underdeveloped since ages. “Why are the youth in the Old City unemployed? Why has the Old City become a den of anti-social elements? Why were Old City residents forced to live in narrow streets (gullies)? Why does the Old City have links to any untoward incidents in the country,” Sanjay quizzed, without backing his allegations with any proof. Sanjay said that even the Muslim community will not endorse such demands.