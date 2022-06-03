STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Decentralisation of judiciary need of hour: CJI NV Ramana

The CJI thanked the CM for providing the infrastructure and resources necessary for the judiciary in the State.

Published: 03rd June 2022 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao along with Chief Justice of India N V Ramana at the launch of 32 new Judicial Districts, coterminous with Revenue Districts at Telangana High Court premis

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Thursday strongly favoured decentralisation of the judiciary in view of the way administration is being modelled in the State. “In decentralisation, the State stands as the role model for the entire nation,” he said.He was speaking after he, along with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, inaugurated 32 new Judicial Districts digitally, coterminous with Revenue Districts at the High Court of Telangana on Thursday.

He said that it was heartening to note that Hyderabad was a growing IT hub and the judiciary should take advantage of the IT explosion in the State and benefit from it by using IT services for the efficient functioning of the justice delivery system. Greeting the people on the eighth Formation day of Telangana State, the CJI recalled the struggle for a new State, saying that the doubts which arose during the inception of the State have now been cleared.

The CJI thanked the CM for providing the infrastructure and resources necessary for the judiciary in the State. “Development of the State is closely correlated with the advancement of Judiciary,” he said and pointed out that more commercial courts are needed for Telangana. 

The CJI said: “After I became the Chief Justice of India, several vacant posts in the Supreme Court and various High Courts in the country have been filled. The strength of Judges in Telangana High Court has increased from  24 to 42, and additionally, two more proposals are pending at the SC, which will be filled within a week or two.” The CJI felt that the decentralisation of the judiciary will lead to a reduction in the number of pending cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NV Ramana Chief Justice
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp