Decentralisation of judiciary need of hour: CJI NV Ramana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Thursday strongly favoured decentralisation of the judiciary in view of the way administration is being modelled in the State. “In decentralisation, the State stands as the role model for the entire nation,” he said.He was speaking after he, along with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, inaugurated 32 new Judicial Districts digitally, coterminous with Revenue Districts at the High Court of Telangana on Thursday.

He said that it was heartening to note that Hyderabad was a growing IT hub and the judiciary should take advantage of the IT explosion in the State and benefit from it by using IT services for the efficient functioning of the justice delivery system. Greeting the people on the eighth Formation day of Telangana State, the CJI recalled the struggle for a new State, saying that the doubts which arose during the inception of the State have now been cleared.

The CJI thanked the CM for providing the infrastructure and resources necessary for the judiciary in the State. “Development of the State is closely correlated with the advancement of Judiciary,” he said and pointed out that more commercial courts are needed for Telangana.

The CJI said: “After I became the Chief Justice of India, several vacant posts in the Supreme Court and various High Courts in the country have been filled. The strength of Judges in Telangana High Court has increased from 24 to 42, and additionally, two more proposals are pending at the SC, which will be filled within a week or two.” The CJI felt that the decentralisation of the judiciary will lead to a reduction in the number of pending cases.