KCR destroying Telangana economy: Bandi Sanjay

Slamming Rao, Sanjay said that while the Centre has been bringing welfare schemes to uplift the poor, the State government was creating obstacles.

Published: 03rd June 2022 05:35 AM

Union Minister Amit Shah, BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and others at the public meeting on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the Modi government has raised the country’s image to dizzying heights, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Thursday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was destroying the State’s economy with his family rule.Sanjay was speaking after launching a website and unveiling a booklet on the Modi government comp-leting eight years in power.

Addressing the media, Sanjay said that the Modi government was the first non-Congress administration in the history of independent India to have ruled for such a long time. He said that the BJP has resolved to conduct a slew of programmes to reach out to the masses to highlight the welfare schemes of the Union government. Slamming Rao, Sanjay said that while the Centre has been bringing welfare schemes to uplift the poor, the State government was creating obstacles.

