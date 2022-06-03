KCR rues eroded spirit of Constitution

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday blamed the Centre for having two separate rules for the Centre and States for raising FRBM loans.Rao’s outburst at the Centre came at a time when he is in the midst of preparing an “alternative agenda” for the country.

In his nearly hour-long speech during the Telangana Formation Day celebrations, the Chief Minister stated that all the governments that have been in power at the Centre so far had eroded the spirit of the Constitution, thereby the autonomy of the States.“The Constitution of India gives States considerable political, legislative, administrative and autonomous powers but these have been usurped by the Centre shamelessly,” Rao said in a combative tone.

Telangana agenda for India

“The Telangana Agenda, which seeks ways to distribute the fruits of development to all sections of people should be implemented all over the country. The people of Telangana should be at the forefront to build the amazing India that I am visualising. I pray to God to grant us the wisdom and strength to achieve a qualitative change in the country,” Chandrasekhar Rao said.

The Chief Minister reiterated that what he was working on does not look at the change of governments at Centre every five years as it is not important. “It is not about one Front replacing another at the Centre. What we need is a progressive agenda, which can steer the country away from its problems. The country needs a new destination. There should be a meaningful and practical change in the lives of people. The change should be qualitative,” Rao said.

Communal politics

Taking a swipe at the BJP for its communal politics, Rao said that people in this country need jobs, employment, projects, water, and power. “If the country needs to be on the progressive and development path it needs new agriculture, industrial and economic policies. For this, a new socio-economic-political agenda path should be probed”, the Chief Minister said.

“Today the country is in a dangerous situation due to politics of hate and vile. There is no other discussion or debate in the country other than the religious frenzy. People’s needs have taken a back seat. It is dangerous to derive political benefit from communal strife. If the destructive elements are allowed to have their say, the unity of the country will suffer. If the same violence continues in the country, we will not receive any international investment. It will prove detrimental to the NRI’s living abroad,” the Chief Minister said.

‘Farmers not beggars’

Referring to farmers who are anxious over the procurement of paddy, the CM said: “Farmers are not beggars. There should be a uniform policy on Paddy procurement all over the country or else the farmers will hit the streets.” Shun your pro-corporate and anti-farmer policies,” Rao told the BJP government.

Thus spake KCR

On Autonomy of States

The Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India clearly defines the powers of the Centre and States. Successive Central governments have gradually added various subjects from the State List to the Concurrent List. Subjects on the Concurrent List are increasing while those in the State list are dwindling. Autonomy of States enshrined in the Constitution is becoming nominal

Sarkaria Commission

The Sarkaria and Punchh Commissions set up by the Central governments in the past have made several suggestions to protect the rights of the states. But all the governments at the Centre threw these reports into the dustbin

Delimitation

We condemn the Central government for delaying the delimitation of Assembly constituencies in two States, which was assured in AP Reorganisation Act, 2014