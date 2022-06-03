STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mahabubabad: Tribals stop forest dept from digging trenches

The farmers objected to it saying that they cultivated these lands and demanded that the officials stop the work.

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: Tension prevailed at Ootai village in Kothaguda mandal of Mahabubabad district on Thursday after a group of tribal farmers obstructed forest officials from constructing a trench on forest land. The argument between them started when the officials were levelling podu land.

The farmers objected to it saying that they cultivated these lands and demanded that the officials stop the work. After a heated exchange of words, the forest officials left the spot.According to sources, the team of forest staff had gone to the spot with an earthmover to start the construction of trenches on 100 to 120 hectare to demarcate forest land boundaries. Podu farmers reached the spot obstructed the the officials.

Speaking to Express, Kothaguda Forest Range Officer (FRO) Md Wajahath said that they have already started digging works to protect the forest land. “The villagers cultivating in forest land obstructed the staff. We will visit the place again along with police and revenue officials and finish the pending work,” he said.

