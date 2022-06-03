Telangana Congress proposes radical change

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With its back against the wall following two successive electoral defeats, the Telangana Congress has decided to change tack and depart from its earlier style of working. Accordingly, it has decided to announce its candidates six months before the Assembly elections and aspirants who do not get the party tickets would be given nominated posts. Not only that, the party will release its election manifesto three months before the votes are cast.

This was the crux of the decisions taken by the Congress during the Chintan Shivir, the two-day brainstorming session held at Keesara on the outskirts of Hyderabad that concluded on Thursday. The decisions taken at the meeting will be placed before the AICC for approval.The meeting accepted the reports given by the conveners of six committees on six subjects.

The political committee suggested focusing on youth and appointing one in-charge for every 100 voters. It also suggested organising a massive public meeting with women on the lines of one conducted with farmers in Warangal recently. The Congress should focus on secularism and socialism, besides supporting tribals. It should also promise to revive schemes like Amma Hastham and provide essential commodities to the poor once it is voted to power, the political committee said. It also suggested training classes for party leaders and cadres in all districts.

The economic affairs committee of the party opposed sale of government lands. The Congress would protect government lands, the committee members said. The agriculture committee suggested interest-free farm loans up to Rs 3 lakh for each farmer and Rs 1,000 bonus for each crop in addition to the minimum support price. It suggested an increase of NREGA mandays to 250 days, while linking the scheme with agriculture.

The party’s committee on social justice decided to protect assigned lands and also suggested lifting the creamy layer threshold for implementing reservations for BCs. It suggested convening a massive meeting with SC, ST, BC and Minorities and also announcement of free education and free healthcare to all.MLA Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the meeting also resolved to prepare a roadmap to take the Udaipur Declaration among the people. Lok Sabha member N Uttam Kumar Reddy, MLA D Sridhar Babu, former Minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah and others were present.

