Telangana poised to be foremost state in India: KTR

The Minister assured the people that a railway line connecting Sircilla to Hyderabad would soon be laid to help them reach the capital faster.

03rd June 2022

Telangana minister KTR

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Extolling the virtues of the new State, MAUD Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that Telangana was well on target to becoming the foremost State in the country with projects like Kaleshwaram providing irrigation facility to lakhs of acres.  

Marking Telangana Formation Day in Sircilla on Thursday, Rama Rao paid tribute to Telangana martyrs and hoisting the National Flag. In his speech, he said that Telangana has introduced Rythu Bandhu, a first-of-its-kind welfare scheme for farmers that should be replicated across the country.

“In the coming academic year, all government schools will teach in English medium. We want to provide students the best education,” he said. The Minister assured the people that a railway line connecting Sircilla to Hyderabad would soon be laid to help them reach the capital faster.

