TNIE to hold Environment Day fete in Hanamkonda

The New Indian Express is organising the World Environment Day-2022 celebrations here on Saturday.

Published: 03rd June 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 05:37 AM

Climate Change

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Doubling down on its commitment to the protection of the environment, The New Indian Express is organising the World Environment Day-2022 celebrations here on Saturday. Hanamkonda district collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, Warangal Commissioner of Police(CP) Dr Tarun Joshi, District Forest Officer (DFO) M Nagabhushanam and Zilla Parishad chairman M Sudheer Kumar will participate in a rally to be taken out on the occasion.

The New Indian Express will also conduct a seminar at Zilla Parishad Hall after the rally from Public Garden to Zilla Parishad Hall. Students, Walkers’ Association members and Environmentalists will participate in the programme with placards and banners. Speaking to TNIE, Hanamkonda district collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu stated that it was time the gen next took the initiative to save the environment.

Everyone should put in some effort to prevent a relentless increase in global warming. Everyone should plant a sapling on any auspicious day of one’s life. The Collector appreciated TNIE’s initiative. Warangal Commissioner of Police(CP) Dr Tarun Joshi said it was heartening to note that TNIE was doing its best to the protection of the environment. The environment is for all, not just for human beings. “It belongs to animals and trees as much as it does to us,” he said.

Hanamkonda District Forest Officer M Nagabhushanam stated that in Hanamkonda district has only 2 per cent of forest cover and it is a dangerous indication. The district has only 3975 acres of forest area at the Dharmasagar, Velair, Elkaturthy and Bheemadevarapally mandals. 

