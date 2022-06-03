STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Won’t let challenges deter me, says Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan

Published: 03rd June 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan celebrates her birthday in the presence of her advisers and Raj Bhavan staff in Hyderabad on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Asserting that she would not allow challengers to deter her, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday said that she would continue to strive to serve the people of Telangana as the Governor and as a sister of the State.

Participating in the State Formation Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan here, Tamilisai highlighted some of the initiatives like the Nutritional Intervention Programme to improve the nutritional status of the particularly vulnerable tribal people, Raj Bhavan Annam, donating and mobilising laptops to the needy students and others that she had taken up. 

Meanwhile, several people greeted the Governor who celebrated her birthday on Thursday. Her advisers APVN Sarma and AK Mohanty and Secretary to Governor K. Surendra Mohan and officials were present. 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and too extended their wishes to her. 

