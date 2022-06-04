BJP to hold roadshow during PM Modi’s visit to Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State BJP leaders are planning to conduct a massive roadshow to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will arrive in Hyderabad to take part in the party’s national executive meeting on July 1 and 2. According to sources, the roadshow will be organised from Raj Bhavan to HICC, the venue of the national executive meeting.Sources said that the Prime Minister will stay at Raj Bhavan and attend the national executive.

The saffron party is hoping to use the national executive meeting to expand its base as it is aiming to capture power in the State in 2023 Assembly elections.The BJP leaders also also planning to conduct a huge public meeting either on July 1 or 2, depending upon the visit of the Prime Minister. They are planning to mobilise five lakh people for the public meeting if national leadership gives its nod for the same and ensure that the message of Prime Minister reaches all the villages.

As several Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled States will also attend the national executive meeting, the State unit is contemplating to utilise their services to strengthen the party in the State.

“These Chief Ministers will interact with the people of their respective States and muster their support for the BJP. For example, the Gujarat Chief Minister will interact with Gujaratis living in Hyderabad. The Karnataka Chief Minister will have a meeting with Kannadigas in the city,” said a party leader.