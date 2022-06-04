Eight from Hyderabad charred to death in bus accident in Karnataka

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI WITH INPUTS FROM HYDERABAD: A pleasure trip to Goa turned tragic for two families from Hyderabad as two couples and their children were among the seven who were charred to death in a bus that went up in flames after meeting with a road accident near Kamalapur in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka on Friday.The victims were identified as Arjun Gudur (37), his wife Saraladevi (35), their daughter Vihan (4), Shivakumar (35), his wife Ravali (30) their son Vikshit ( 9) and Anita (40), wife of Rajeshwar Rao, all residents of Risala Bazar and Kamatipura in Hyderabad.

Police sources said that another 16 people sustained injuries, three of whom are serious and are being administered treatment in private hospitals in Kalaburagi.In all, a 37-member group, including two drivers and a conductor, had left for Goa from Hyderabad on May 28 and started their return journey from Panaji at about 8.30 pm on Thursday when the mishap occurred near Kamalapur.

Driver was reckless, say pax

Passengers said that they had warned the driver twice aga-inst rash driving, but he continued to drive recklessly.