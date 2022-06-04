Extend R&R benefits to daughters on par with sons: Telangana HC to govt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice A Abhishek Reddy of Telangana High Court recently directed the State government to conduct a survey and identify the daughters of villagers who are affected by acquisition of land for conversion of Srirampur 2 and 2A mines into open cost mines at Thallapally village of Mancherial mandal in Adilabad district.

The court also directed the authorities concerned to extend the Rehabilitation and Re-settlement (R&R) benefits to the affected villagers’ daughters, who meet the criterion, on par with their sons as per the terms and conditions of the GO 88.

The entire exercise of conducting survey and extending the benefits shall be completed, as expeditiously as possible, preferably within a period of six months from the date of receipt of a copy of this order, the court said.

“It is needless to observe that the parameters for extending the benefits to the daughter should be that she should be a major as on the date of notification, that she should be dependent on the head of the family and should be living with that family,” the court added.

Justice A Abhishek Reddy was hearing a writ petition filed by Kontham Padma and 77 others, seeking R&R benefits like wages and house pattas for daughters on par with sons. The petitioners contended that the respondents have paid the R&R benefits of wages only in favour of the major sons of the affected villagers.

That none of the petitioners were paid the R&R benefits on par with the major sons of the village, even though the petitioners have made several representations to the respondents for payment of R&R wages to the major daughters of the village, they said.

Vehemently opposing the prayer sought for by the petitioners, the counsels of government and Singareni Collieries Company Limited have stated that the petitioners are not eligible for the R&R benefits and most of them are not dependents and cannot be termed as depended on the head of the family and were married daughters. That the benefit of GO 68 is applicable only to the persons who are dependent on the head of the family, they said.