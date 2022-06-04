Hyderabad gangrape: Police trying to shield the guilty, alleges Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Renuka Chowdury was among the many party leaders who tried to lay siege to Home Minister Mahmood Ali’s residence at the Minister’s Quarters on Friday night over the issue of the gang rape of a 17-year-old.

The leader, who wasn’t allowed to meet the Minister, demanded the immediate arrest of the accused and justice to the victim. Meanwhile, AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan accused the police of trying to shield the guilty as they hail from powerful political families.

“Police have registered a case on Mercedes Benz in which girl was raped, but not on the owner of the car. Police have stooped down to all-time low by trying to save the children of influential politicians,” stated Sravan.