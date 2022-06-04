STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IMD predicts heatwave in Telangana

Published: 04th June 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Summer, heatwave, water

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There seems to be no respite from the intense heat as heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in Telangana on Saturday with India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting temperatures above 460 Celsius during the day.According to IMD, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated pockets in Adilabad, Kumarambheem-Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam and Nalgonda districts.

As maximum temperatures are likely rise in the afternoon, IMD advised people not to venture out between 12 noon to 3 pm.On Friday, districts like Asifabad, Khammam, Nalgonda, Adilabad and Suryapet witnessed temperatures above normal. The highest temperature of 45.40 Celsius was recorded at Penchikalpet in Asifabad.

During the last 24 hours, highest rainfall of 16.7 mm was recorded at Lingal (Nagarkurnool), highest temperature of 45.90 Celsius was recorded at Thangula (Karimnagar) and lowest temperature of 22.50 Celsius at Vatwarlapally (Nagarkurnool).

