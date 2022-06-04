Midhani Asst GM, six others held for selling raw material on sly

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday arrested AGM of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (Midhani), Hyderabad, S Narasing Rao, Assistant Commandant K Ravinder Reddy and Constable S Prem Kumar, both deputed to the Telangana State Special Protection Force (TSPF), and four others including two scrap dealers Mohammed Nayeem Nayyar and Mohammed Waseem Nayyar for selling valuable raw material from to scrap dealers. The other two arrested are Midhani employees Bathkola Murali and Nasa Deekshith.

CBI intercepted the vehicle which was carrying approximately 950 kg of precious material and arrested the two scrap merchants, who stole the precious metal scrap, along with two temporary employees of Midhaniand the vehicle driver. Based on their confession, searches were conducted at six locations at Midhani and other places in the city, which belonged to the accused. During the searches, CBI recovered documents and mobile phones containing incriminating evidence and also details of payments made by the scrap merchants to the temporary employees of Midhani.

The seven arrested were produced before the Special Court for CBI cases in the city. CBI initially registered a case against two scrap dealers of Hyderabad-based private firms. The duo hatched a conspiracy with other accused, including employees of Midhani, along with the police personnel. Meanwhile, TSPF initiated disciplinary proceedings against K Ravinder Reddy and S Prem Kumar. DGP TSPF Umesh Sharraf placed the duo under suspension.

