Now, Congress leaders pray at Bhagyalakshmi temple

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what appears to be a corrective measure over the controversy surrounding comments made a colleague, the Congress leaders offered special prayers at Bhagyalakshmi temple on Friday. The leaders of grand old party, including CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka maintained that they have offered prays at the temple for speedy recovery of their party president Sonia Gandhi from Covid-19.

“BJP leader Bandi Sanjay said that Congress leaders are now showing interest only because the BJP leaders have been visiting the temple. The Congress leaders have been offering prayers even before Sanjay’s birth,” Vikramarka said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rashid Khan who sparked the controversy by initiating a signature campaign to offer Namaz at Charminar, has given an explanation to the party stating that he is not opposing either the history of Bhagyalakshmi temple or offering of prayers to the goddess. He also explained that he has been trying for reopening of Charminar for prayers for over a year now.