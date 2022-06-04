Two TRS men, BJP’s Laxman elected to Rajya Sabha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS candidates D Damodar Rao and B Parthasarathi Reddy were unanimously elected to Rajya Sabha on Friday. As there were no other valid nominations, the returning officer declared that both the TRS candidates are elected to the Upper House on the last day of withdrawal of nominations.

Later, Damodar Rao “I wholeheartedly thank Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for sending me to Rajya Sabha. I will strive hard and live up to the expectations and try my best as a humble solider of TRS for the development of the state. I will work for he development of Telangana to the best of my ability,” Damodar Rao said later.

Meanwhile, BJP National OBC Morcha president Dr K Laxman was elected to the Upper House from Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Laxman, who previously worked as BJP State president, was elected as an MLA in 1999 and 2014 from Musheerabad Assembly constituency. The BJP State unit has planned a welcome ceremony for Laxman who is scheduled to arrive in Hyderabad on Saturday.