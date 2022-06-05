STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad gangrape: Have proof, will brandish when needed, say BJP leaders

Both Sanjay and Raghunandan demanded a CBI inquiry.

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA M Raghunandan, who addressed the media at the party office, displayed photos and videos to support his accusation, questioned how a helpless girl surrounded by four persons could dare to resist such a crime.

The BJP leader also stated that he had information about some of the accused flying out of the country. Though maintaining that he believed in the legal system, Raghunandan expressed doubts over a fair investigation, if carried out by the Telangana police. 

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Raghunandan both cautioned the West Zone police not to tamper with the CCTV footage and other evidence, saying they would furnish all the evidence available to the court at an appropriate time. 

Both Sanjay and Raghunandan demanded a CBI inquiry. Since the accused belonged to politically influential families, they would try to influence the probe, said Sanjay. BJP leaders N Ramchander Rao, former MLA NVSS Prabhakar and state general secretary B Shruthi met DGP M Mahender Reddy at his office to submit a representation, seeking a CBI inquiry into the case.

