Hyderabad gangrape: Juvenile Board is next stop for two accused; pub under scanner

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Asked if all those involved in the ang rape of a 17-year-old girl following a party at a pub in Jubilee Hills have been nabbed, DCP West Zone Joel Davis said that two minors were apprehended and are being produced before the Juvenile Board. He said that efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused. Of the five persons identified as the accused in the offence, police arrested Saduddin Malik, 18, on Friday.

Did the pub serve liquor to minors at the party?

Meanwhile, police have intensified a probe into the allegations that liquor was served to the victim and other minors at the pub during the party.

Special teams have already been deployed to analyse the evidence collected from the pub. However, no action has been initiated against the pub yet. According to the police, the five accused raped the 17-year-old in an Innova after offering to drop her home after a party at Amnesia Pub in Jubilee Hills on May 28.

Initially, a molestation case was registered and later, based on the statement of the victim, it was altered to one of gang rape.