STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Hyderabad gangrape: Juvenile Board is next stop for two accused; pub under scanner

Special teams have already been deployed to analyse the evidence collected from the pub.

Published: 05th June 2022 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2022 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

DCP West Zone Joel Davis

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Asked if all those involved in the ang rape of a 17-year-old girl following a party at a pub in Jubilee Hills have been nabbed, DCP West Zone Joel Davis said that two minors were apprehended and are being produced before the Juvenile Board. He said that efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused. Of the five persons identified as the accused in the offence, police arrested Saduddin Malik, 18, on Friday. 

Did the pub serve liquor to minors at the party?
Meanwhile, police have intensified a probe into the allegations that liquor was served to the victim and other minors at the pub during the party. 

Special teams have already been deployed to analyse the evidence collected from the pub. However, no action has been initiated against the pub yet. According to the police, the five accused raped the 17-year-old in an Innova after offering to drop her home after a party at Amnesia Pub in Jubilee Hills on May 28. 
Initially, a molestation case was registered and later, based on the statement of the victim, it was altered to one of gang rape.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad gangrape Juvenile Board
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp