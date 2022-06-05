Hyderabad gangrape: MIM MLA’s son was in Mercedes where girl was raped, alleges BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Disputing the police version in the gang rape case, the BJP on Saturday claimed that the offence took place inside the red Mercedes which the 17-year-old girl first boarded after leaving the pub and not the Innova as was being claimed by the police.

BJP MLA M Raghunandan, who addressed the media at the party office, displayed photos and videos to support his accusation. He accused the police of trying to derail the investigation of the case by protecting an MIM MLA’s son and his friends who were inside the Mercedes.

Pointing to the visual footage which showed the MLA’s son in an intimate position with the victim inside the car, Raghunandan said that it was clear that the accused resorted to the crime inside the Mercedes.

“Police may claim that without resisting the accused’s moves, the girl may have given her consent for the sexual act, but as a practising advocate, I want to caution them that in the case of a minor victim, her consent doesn’t hold as per the POCSO Act,” the Dubbaka MLA said.