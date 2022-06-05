Hyderabad gangrape: Police will not spare accused, says Mahmood Ali

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accepting that there was a slight delay in launching the investigation due to the gang rape victim being a minor, Home Minister Mahmood Ali on Saturday said that investigation was being done as per the complaint filed by the victim and action was being taken as per law.

Addressing media persons at the Haj House where he had gone to attend the vaccination drive for Haj pilgrims on Saturday, the Home Minister ruled out any chance of a sloppy investigation. He assured that the Telangana police was not a department that would succumb to pressure.

“Investigation was done based on the first complaint, and action was again initiated on the second complaint. Whoever has perpetrated the crime, police will not spare them. The generation has become “advanced” and some mistakes have been taking place. I feel very sad about it, but the police will take action,” Ali stated.

When asked about allegations being levelled against him, he laughed them off, saying some jobless people were spreading rumours. He added that such rumours did not deserve rejoinders