K Kavitha to renovate temple said to be lucky for KCR

The commencement of the installation of metal and stone idols began on Saturday.

TRS leader K Kavitha

TRS leader K Kavitha (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By M V K Sastry
Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: The Sri Rajyalakshmi Sametha Narasimha Swamy temple in Ch Kondur of Nandipet Mandal, Nizamabad district, said to be a “lucky” temple for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is getting a facelift.  The CM’s daughter, MLC K Kavitha has taken the initiative to renovate the temple as the propitiation of Narasimha Swamy at this temple is believed to get the Lord’s blessings in abundance.

The commencement of the installation of metal and stone idols began on Saturday. The ritual is expected to be completed by June 9. Kavitha and her family were present on the occasion. The programme was organised on a grand scale with elected representatives, TRS leaders, and cadres turning up for the programme. The temple may not hold a candle to the Yadadri temple, but it is no less important as Sri Rajyalakshmi Samehta Narasimha Swamy, the presiding deity, is known to bless those who worship him and make their wishes come true.In fact, this temple used to be frequented by Chandrasekhar Rao himself as he as well as several others believe that worshipping the Lord at this temple would surely make their dreams come true.

Deities used to be in Kondur
The deities used to be in a temple in Kondur on the Godavari river bank about four decades ago. After the temple came under Sriram Sagar Project, the idols were shifted to Ch Kondur and were installed in a temple that is now being renovated.After entering politics, KCR visited the temple several times. People recall KCR spending up to two months here. One of the TRS leaders who is related to the KCR family recalls the latter organising political camps for cooperative societies and block presidents’ elections here.  

