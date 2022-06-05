STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SRM-AP calls for B.Tech applications

SRM University-Andhra Pradesh has invited applications for admission into B.Tech programmes for the academic year 2022-23.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  SRM University-Andhra Pradesh has invited applications for admission into B.Tech programmes for the academic year 2022-23. Those who are interested can apply though www.srmap.edu.in. Entrance test (SRMAPET) will be held online on June 12.  

Prof Y Siva Sankar, Director, Admissions, said that SRM-AP has already conducted a joint entrance examination in two phases and started the 2022-23 B.Tech admission process. “Arrangements are being made for the third phase of SRMJEEE, which will be held on June 25 and 26”, he said. Students can apply by paying a fee of `1200. Students who have passed Class X with minimum 60 per cent aggregate and Class XII with a minimum 60 per cent 
can apply.

