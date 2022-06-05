Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam to offer tickets for Telangana RTC passengers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has accorded permission to issue Rs 300 special entry darshan tickets to 1,000 passengers on a daily basis with immediate effect. TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan said that this will improve the pilgrim's patronage to RTC and safe transport.

TSRTC vice-chairman and MD VC Sajjanar said that the passengers have to mandatorily produce either vaccination certificate of two doses, or Covid-19 negative certificate obtained within 72 hours prior to the date darshan.