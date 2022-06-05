STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam to offer tickets for Telangana RTC passengers

TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan said that this will improve the pilgrim's patronage to RTC and safe transport.

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has accorded permission to issue Rs 300 special entry darshan tickets to 1,000 passengers on a daily basis with immediate effect. TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan said that this will improve the pilgrim's patronage to RTC and safe transport.

TSRTC vice-chairman and MD VC Sajjanar said that the passengers have to mandatorily produce either vaccination certificate of two doses, or Covid-19 negative certificate obtained within 72 hours prior to the date darshan.

