TNIE organises World Environment Day-2022 in Hanamkonda

The New Indian Express, committed to the protection of the environment, took out a rally and organised a seminar here on the eve of World Environment Day on Sunday.

Published: 05th June 2022 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2022 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Warangal Commissioner of Police Dr Tarun Joshi flags off the rally from the Public Gardens in Hanamkonda on Saturday 

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA : The New Indian Express, committed to the protection of the environment, took out a rally and organised a seminar here on the eve of World Environment Day on Sunday. The rally taken out on Saturday promoted awareness on the need to cut down on the use of plastic and use paper instead for a cleaner tomorrow.Warangal Commissioner of Police Dr Tarun Joshi, before flagging off the rally from Public Gardens to Zilla Parishad office, underscored the need for active participation of everyone in ushering in an environment free of pollution.

Students, walkers, and environmentalists participated with placards and banners in the rally on the need for steps to preserve and protect the environment. Hanamkonda District Forest Officer (DFO) M Nagabhushanam along with his staff, Nimmala Srinivas social activist,  Akash BYJU’S Warangal branch head Peddi Niranjan Kumar along with their students, and Public Garden Walkers Association president V Jagan Goud took part in the rally. They were in praise for The New Indian Express for taking the initiative to create awareness among the people. Kalyani Hospital managing director Dr P Kodanda Ramam Rao and his team took part in the rally and seminar.

At the seminar held at Zila Parishad meeting hall, Hanamkonda DFO M Nagabhushanam stated everyone has to chip in for the protection of the environment which is under threat now and to save the planet Earth.
He expressed concern over the damage being done to forests and said it was necessary that stringent measures be taken to ensure that destruction is stopped forthwith. Pollution Control Board officials should implement the Environment Act and Forest Department must implement Forest Conservation Act. He appealed to the gen-next to use bicycles to commute for short distances to prevent air pollution.

Peddi Niranjan Kumar appealed to the people to plant saplings to help reduce pollution and thus be architects of a better tomorrow for the next generation. “Trees will rescue the environment if the human being takes care of them,” he said. Public Garden Walkers Association president V Jagan Goud said that the State government was taking several measures to protect the environment and Haritha Haram was one. The Hanamkonda DFO distributed saplings of ashwagandha to participants at the programme.

