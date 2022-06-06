STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Cows being transported to Hyderabad seized, VHP demands strict action from police

In his statement, Ahmed Hussain said that the Union government should announce the cow as the national animal and introduce a Bill in Parliament prohibiting its slaughter across India.

Published: 06th June 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Cattle Smuggling

Image used for representational purposes only(Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Karimnagar police on Sunday stopped cows being transported in two containers to Hyderabad, following which members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) lodged a complaint demanding strict action against cattle smugglers.The cows were initially shifted to the Police Training Centre on the outskirts of Karimnagar and and after some time, to various cowsheds (goshalas). 

Following the incident, VHP district secretary Vuturkuri Radhakrishna Reddy demanded check posts be set up on the highway to curb illegal transportation of cows. He said that he was ready to launch a relay hunger strike if cow smuggling continues. “Take action against illegal cattle transporters and traders as per the law,” demanded VHP activists who participated in the protest with the outfit’s district secretary. 

Meanwhile, AIMIM town president and Telangana Haj Committee member Sheikh Ghulam Ahmed Hussain issued a statement appealing to people not to sacrifice cows. In his statement, Ahmed Hussain said that the Union government should announce the cow as the national animal and introduce a Bill in Parliament prohibiting its slaughter across India.  

The AIMIM leader pointed out that during the Mughal rule, there was a standing order prohibiting cow slaughter. He appealed to one and all not to violate the prohibitory orders for the sake of national unity, integrity and peace.  Ahmed Hussain then warned that if any person takes the law into their hands in the name of ‘Gauraksha’, he would not be spared. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cows VHP Police Training centre
India Matters
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
BJP’s loose cannons get the stick for hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Amid targeted killings, 70 per cent Kashmiri Pandit employees flee Valley
Ramnath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu unlikely to get another term
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Infant sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp