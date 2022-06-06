Cows being transported to Hyderabad seized, VHP demands strict action from police

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Karimnagar police on Sunday stopped cows being transported in two containers to Hyderabad, following which members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) lodged a complaint demanding strict action against cattle smugglers.The cows were initially shifted to the Police Training Centre on the outskirts of Karimnagar and and after some time, to various cowsheds (goshalas).

Following the incident, VHP district secretary Vuturkuri Radhakrishna Reddy demanded check posts be set up on the highway to curb illegal transportation of cows. He said that he was ready to launch a relay hunger strike if cow smuggling continues. “Take action against illegal cattle transporters and traders as per the law,” demanded VHP activists who participated in the protest with the outfit’s district secretary.

Meanwhile, AIMIM town president and Telangana Haj Committee member Sheikh Ghulam Ahmed Hussain issued a statement appealing to people not to sacrifice cows. In his statement, Ahmed Hussain said that the Union government should announce the cow as the national animal and introduce a Bill in Parliament prohibiting its slaughter across India.

The AIMIM leader pointed out that during the Mughal rule, there was a standing order prohibiting cow slaughter. He appealed to one and all not to violate the prohibitory orders for the sake of national unity, integrity and peace. Ahmed Hussain then warned that if any person takes the law into their hands in the name of ‘Gauraksha’, he would not be spared.

