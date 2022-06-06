STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan wants resumption of Covid-19 protocols

Meanwhile, there was a slight drop in Covid cases with the State recording 63 positive cases on Sunday as against 76 seen on Saturday.

Published: 06th June 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday stressed the need to “recall precautionary practices and restart masking” when in public places. Sharing a news report published in The New Indian Express, the Governor tweeted: “Recall Precautions Practice & Restart #masking outdoors #Handhygiene #crowdcontrol #vaccinationdrive for all eligible. #test #track #isolate #treat (sic).” 

As experts are predicting the possibility of a fourth wave, she highlighted the importance of hand sanitation and the need to curb crowding in public places. “Be cautious No panic. System in place to take care of every citizen. Report early if symptoms arise,” she said. Meanwhile, there was a slight drop in Covid cases with the State recording 63 positive cases on Sunday as against 76 seen on Saturday. Out of this, 47 cases were reported in Hyderabad.

