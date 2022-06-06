STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

IMD predicts evening showers in Telangana till Tuesday

However, rainfall in the evenings has been giving some respite, which is likely to continue over the next two days. 

Published: 06th June 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

A dog and a buffalo wallow in a puddle of water to protect themselves from scorching heat in Karimnagar on Sunday

A dog and a buffalo wallow in a puddle of water to protect themselves from scorching heat in Karimnagar on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a temporary relief from scorching heat, Hyderabad continues to witness hot days. However, rainfall in the evenings has been giving some respite, which is likely to continue over the next two days. Similar weather condition have been prevailing across the State.

With the maximum temperature going beyond 40°C, the city experienced one of the hottest days on Sunday. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), with the clear sky the maximum temperature in the city, 41.7°C was recorded at Charminar and Uppal followed by 41.6°C at Kukatpally, Nampally and Hayathnagar, 41.4 °C at Saroornagar, 40.9 °C Saidabad and Shaikpet, 40.8 °C at Marredpally and 40.6 °C at Kapra on Sunday afternoon.Some parts of the city including Uppal, Secunderabad, Kapra, Marredpally, Tirumalagiri  were relieved by rainfall with thunderstorms in the evening.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Heat Relief Rainfall Weather
India Matters
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
BJP’s loose cannons get the stick for hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Amid targeted killings, 70 per cent Kashmiri Pandit employees flee Valley
Ramnath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu unlikely to get another term
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Infant sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp