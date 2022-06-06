IMD predicts evening showers in Telangana till Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a temporary relief from scorching heat, Hyderabad continues to witness hot days. However, rainfall in the evenings has been giving some respite, which is likely to continue over the next two days. Similar weather condition have been prevailing across the State.

With the maximum temperature going beyond 40°C, the city experienced one of the hottest days on Sunday. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), with the clear sky the maximum temperature in the city, 41.7°C was recorded at Charminar and Uppal followed by 41.6°C at Kukatpally, Nampally and Hayathnagar, 41.4 °C at Saroornagar, 40.9 °C Saidabad and Shaikpet, 40.8 °C at Marredpally and 40.6 °C at Kapra on Sunday afternoon.Some parts of the city including Uppal, Secunderabad, Kapra, Marredpally, Tirumalagiri were relieved by rainfall with thunderstorms in the evening.