Suspend Bandi Sanjay Kumar too: KTR to BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reacting to the BJP’s decision to suspend Nupur Sharma from the saffron party over his alleged comments against a particular religion, TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday demanded the party should also suspend BJP State unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

“If the BJP truly respects all religions equally, should you also not suspend Telangana BJP chief who made an open public statement wanting to dig up all the mosques & impose a ban on Urdu? Why this selective treatment @JPNadda Ji? Any clarification? (sic)” he tweeted.

In another tweet, he found fault with the Centre for taking claim for the completion of Mission Bhagiratha scheme in Telangana. “Govt of India shamelessly misappropriates Telangana’s flagship project “Mission Bhagiratha” & makes it its own! When Niti Ayog recommend Rs 19,000 cr be granted for Telangana’s MB, not a paisa is given as support but now this IP infringement by Union Govt!! Shame on you NPA Govt (sic)”, he tweeted.