STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

BJP corporators in Telangana all set to brainstorm with PM Modi

Though the BJP won 48 seats in the last election, one of the corporators died and in the by-election, the party lost it to the Congress.

Published: 07th June 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)

BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  That BJP has set its eyes on Telangana is a given, but what has come as a surprise for the saffron party’s 47 GHMC corporators was when Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself invited them for a tete-a-tete with him at 4 pm on Tuesday. After the corporators created history of sorts by cutting the TRS down to size in the last GHMC elections, their feat went to the notice of the BJP national leadership, as for the first time, the BJP’s seats had grown to 47 from a mere five in the previous council, emerging as the second-largest party in the GHMC. 

Though the BJP won 48 seats in the last election, one of the corporators died and in the by-election, the party lost it to Congress. For the Prime Minister, the feedback from the GHMC corporators is important as the saffron party is eager to capture power in the State, riding on the rising wave of pro-Hindutva sentiment, in the next elections, since the corporators are spread across 24 Assembly constituencies.

“It will be a brainstorming session with the Prime Minister. Leaders of the party in the State too would attend the meeting with the Prime Minister,” said NV Subhash, BJP spokesperson who was also attending the meeting.

Wish list
The corporators, who seem to be fed up with cheeseparing by the State government which resulted in their inability to take up works in their divisions, want the Prime Minister to come to their rescue. In addition, they also want to represent the real-time problems that the people face.“No funds have been released for the divisions where BJP corporators were elected. We have been blamed for underdevelopment while it was all because of the TRS tightening the purse strings,” said D Venkatesh, Jubilee Hills corporator. He added that the Prime Minister can make special provisions or legislation if he is convinced.

Another corporator Devara Karunakar said they would ask for special projects like a skyway or ropeway from the Sanjeevaiah Park to Lumbini Park or NTR Gardens. “The proposed project is easy to be sanctioned as Union Tourism and Culture Minister Kishan Reddy is working on it,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC BJP PM Modi Congress
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp