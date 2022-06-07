BJP corporators in Telangana all set to brainstorm with PM Modi

B kartheek By

HYDERABAD: That BJP has set its eyes on Telangana is a given, but what has come as a surprise for the saffron party’s 47 GHMC corporators was when Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself invited them for a tete-a-tete with him at 4 pm on Tuesday. After the corporators created history of sorts by cutting the TRS down to size in the last GHMC elections, their feat went to the notice of the BJP national leadership, as for the first time, the BJP’s seats had grown to 47 from a mere five in the previous council, emerging as the second-largest party in the GHMC.

Though the BJP won 48 seats in the last election, one of the corporators died and in the by-election, the party lost it to Congress. For the Prime Minister, the feedback from the GHMC corporators is important as the saffron party is eager to capture power in the State, riding on the rising wave of pro-Hindutva sentiment, in the next elections, since the corporators are spread across 24 Assembly constituencies.

“It will be a brainstorming session with the Prime Minister. Leaders of the party in the State too would attend the meeting with the Prime Minister,” said NV Subhash, BJP spokesperson who was also attending the meeting.

Wish list

The corporators, who seem to be fed up with cheeseparing by the State government which resulted in their inability to take up works in their divisions, want the Prime Minister to come to their rescue. In addition, they also want to represent the real-time problems that the people face.“No funds have been released for the divisions where BJP corporators were elected. We have been blamed for underdevelopment while it was all because of the TRS tightening the purse strings,” said D Venkatesh, Jubilee Hills corporator. He added that the Prime Minister can make special provisions or legislation if he is convinced.

Another corporator Devara Karunakar said they would ask for special projects like a skyway or ropeway from the Sanjeevaiah Park to Lumbini Park or NTR Gardens. “The proposed project is easy to be sanctioned as Union Tourism and Culture Minister Kishan Reddy is working on it,” he added.