Cancelled admissions in Telangana: Students stage protest, demand seats in other colleges

They demanded that health University authorities implement the NMC orders and accommodate them in colleges where there are seats available.

Published: 07th June 2022 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Nearly 50 PG students who were enrolled at the three medical colleges where the admissions were cancelled by the National Medical Council (NMC) recently, held a protest at Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Science (KNRUHS) on Monday, demanding that the health University authorities accommodate them in other State medical colleges.

They demanded that health University authorities implement the NMC orders and accommodate them in colleges where there are seats available.  In this regard, the students met Registrar of the university Dr D Praveen Kumar and submitted a memorandum. 

Speaking to media, the protesting students asked why they should lose an acadamic year of medical studies. They alleged that the Vice-Chancellor of university Dr B Karunakar Reddy deliberately misguided the NMC authorities and the State government due to his personal differences with the medical managements.

Registrar Dr D Praveen Kumar said that after clear guidelines from the NMC, the students in the respective colleges would be adjusted in various medical colleges within the university as per the regulations. He said that the university will take all measures to ensure that the students’ futher is not in a jeopardy. “No student will lose his/her seat,” he said. 

