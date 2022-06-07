Contempt case: Four cops sentenced to one month jail in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice G Radha Rani of Telangana High Court sentenced four police officers, including Deputy Commissioner of Police West Zone AR Srinivas, Banjara Hills Assistant Commissioner of Police M Sudarshan, Jublee Hills Police Station House Officer S Rajasekhar Reddy and Jublee Hills SI Ch Naresh, to four weeks simple imprisonment in a contempt case related to a family dispute.

The court, however, gave the officers six weeks time to appeal against the conviction orders. The contempt petition was filed by Jakka Vinod Kumar Reddy and his mother Jakka Sowjanya, both residing in Bangkok and represented by power of attorney Jakka Kiran Reddy, against the contemnors for willful breach and disobedience of the directions passed by the Supreme Court in “Arnesh Kumar vs State of Bihar”.

The petitioner No 1, Vinod Kumar Reddy married Sumana Paruchuru. On the complaints of Sumana, Jubilee Hills police booked two FIRs on different dates. The petitioner submitted, the approach of the contemnors was malicious, malafide and cruel and created grave suspicion on their conduct. It shows that gross misuse of power and the heights of desperation, the petitioner contended.