Contempt case: Four cops sentenced to one month jail in Telangana

The petitioner No 1, Vinod Kumar Reddy married Sumana Paruchuru. On the complaints of Sumana, Jubilee Hills police booked two FIRs  on different dates.

Published: 07th June 2022 07:20 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice G Radha Rani of Telangana High Court sentenced four police officers, including Deputy Commissioner of Police West Zone AR Srinivas, Banjara Hills Assistant Commissioner of Police M Sudarshan, Jublee Hills Police Station House Officer S Rajasekhar Reddy and Jublee Hills SI Ch Naresh, to four weeks simple imprisonment in a contempt case related to a family dispute.

The court, however, gave the officers six weeks time to appeal against the conviction orders. The contempt petition was filed by Jakka Vinod Kumar Reddy and his mother Jakka Sowjanya, both residing in Bangkok and represented by power of attorney Jakka Kiran Reddy, against the contemnors for willful breach and disobedience of the directions passed by the Supreme Court in “Arnesh Kumar vs State of Bihar”.

