FGG urges CS to initiate action in Hyderabad over V&E reports

The V&E, in their reports, recommended disciplinary action against concerned engineers, recovery of amounts, relaying of bad patches of road at the cost of contractors.

Published: 07th June 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

(Pexels)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has urged Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to take action on the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) reports into various irregularities in the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Secretary, FGG Secretary M Padmanabha Reddy stated that the State government is not taking proper action on V&E reports in MAUD department and requested Somesh Kumar to review the matter. He said that after examining eight reports of V&E, it was observed that the government is just content with sending a letter to HoD and not pursuing the matter further.

The V&E, in their reports, recommended disciplinary action against concerned engineers, recovery of amounts, relaying of bad patches of road at the cost of contractors. If prompt action is not taken on V&E reports, it sends the wrong signal to the corrupt officials and contractors. 

