Ready to face case, says Telangana MLA Raghu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Referring to speculation about a case being filed against him for releasing an intimate video of the minor girl in connection with the gang-rape case, BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao on Monday said that he was ready to face all consequences. Speaking to the media, Raghunandan said that he had not revealed either the face or the identity of the victim.

BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao speaks to the

media in Hyderabad on Monday

In fact a day before he released the video, all Telugu news channels had telecast CCTV footage showing the victim and accused, the MLA pointed out. “It is unfortunate that the former State and Central Ministers are demanding that a case be filed against me, instead of demanding the arrest of the accused,” he said. Referring to being an advocate for AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi, Raghunandan said he had clients in the TRS and Congress as well.

NSUI, BJP clash as MLA shares video

A minor scuffle broke out between NSUI activists and BJP workers on Monday as the former attempted to lay siege to the BJP office in protest against the BJP MLA releasing an intimate video of the minor gang-rape victim.

Police and BJP workers thwarted the NSUI members from reaching the saffron party’s office. In the melee, the members of the two parties exchanged blows that caused a commotion and the traffic movement was briefly affected. Subsequently, a number of NSUI members were detained.Speaking to the media later, the NSUI demanded the government file a case against BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao for releasing the minor girl’s intimate videos.

SCRIBE SERVED NOTICE FOR SHARING GANG-RAPE VIDEOS

Hyderabad: The cyber crime wing of Hyderabad City Police served a notice to a journalist from Old City for sharing videos in the connection with the gang rape case at Jubilee Hills. The videos showed a girl, alleged to be the victim, in an intimate position with a boy in a moving car. The cyber crime wing, on Sunday, had taken suo moto cognisance and registered a case in this regard. Based on the clues and technical evidence, the police traced the source of the video and found that Mohd Subhan had shared the video first on social media, following which it was widely circulated across platforms. It was learnt that he was earlier questioned in connection with the video leak and on Sunday, a notice was served on him to appear for questioning. Officials confirmed that the charges in the case do not attract the arrest of the person. Hence, after the investigation, a chargesheet will be filed in court.