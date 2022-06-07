STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Security beefed up along Telangana-Chhattisgarh borders after Maoists burn vehicles

Sources said the Maoists burnt an earthmover, two tractors and a bulldozer, causing a `70 lakh loss to the contracting agency.

Published: 07th June 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 12:21 PM

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM:  In the wake of Maoists burning four road construction vehicles under Avupalli police station limits in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, which is close to Cherla mandal in Telangana, security has been beefed up along the border areas of two States.

Additional forces deployed

On the Telangana side, police forces have increased combing operations and taking all measures to prevent Maoists from entering the State. According to police sources, additional greyhounds and CRPF personnel were deployed along the border areas to intensify combing.

A police officer working in the Bhadrachalam Agency area said: “The Maoists have become desperate especially after a number of their members were either arrested or surrendered before the police. We cannot trust the Maoists as they may resort to violence at any time for survival.”

Meanwhile, the newly appointed Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Dr G Vineeth took charge on Monday and said he would focus on curbing Maoist activities.

