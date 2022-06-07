STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Security beefed up at border after Maoists burn vehicles in Chandigarh

Sources said the Maoists burnt an earthmover, two tractors and a bulldozer, causing a `70 lakh loss to the contracting agency.

Published: 07th June 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

maoist, naxal

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM:  In the wake of Maoists burning four road construction vehicles under Avupalli police station limits in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, which is close to Cherla mandal in Telangana, security has been beefed up along the border areas of two States.Sources said the Maoists burnt an earthmover, two tractors and a bulldozer, causing a Rs 70 lakh loss to the contracting agency.

Addl forces deployed
On the Telangana side, police forces have increased combing operations and taking all measures to prevent Maoists from entering the State. According to police sources, additional greyhounds and CRPF personnel were deployed along the border areas to intensify combing.

A police officer working in the Bhadrachalam Agency area said: “The Maoists have become desperate especially after a number of their members were either arrested or surrendered before police. We cannot trust the Maoists as they may resort to violence at any time for survival.”Meanwhile, the newly appointed Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Dr G Vineeth took charge on Monday and said he would focus on curbing Maoist activities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maoists Earthmover CPRF
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp