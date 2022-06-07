Telangana: ‘Sorcerer’ set ablaze over illicit affair, three arrested

KAMAREDDY : Police have arrested three persons including a woman for their alleged involvement in the killing of E Mallaiah, 64, who was set ablaze at Bibipet village in Kamareddy district on Saturday night. Police formed two teams after receiving a complaint from the victim’s daughter to speed up the investigations, which led to the arrests of the accused within 24 hours. The victim and the accused persons were neighbours. Mallaiah, who used to perform black magic, forced Soundarya, a widow to engage in a illicit affair with him, police said. When the accused found out about it, they tied Mallaiah to an electric pole ,beat him up and set him afire.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Congress complains to EC over 'horse-trading' in Rajya Sabha polls in Rajasthan
US sees heightened extremist threat heading into midterms
Single Nodal Account dashboard to make governance more transparent: Nirmala Sitharaman
'Receiving death threats on social media, urge Delhi Police to take note': Expelled BJP leader Naveen Jindal
Hiring demand up 9 per cent in May led by telecom, import-export sectors: Report
Laura Dern on 'Jurassic' franchise's feminist approach: It's in line with what Steven Spielberg intended