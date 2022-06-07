Telangana: ‘Sorcerer’ set ablaze over illicit affair, three arrested

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY : Police have arrested three persons including a woman for their alleged involvement in the killing of E Mallaiah, 64, who was set ablaze at Bibipet village in Kamareddy district on Saturday night. Police formed two teams after receiving a complaint from the victim’s daughter to speed up the investigations, which led to the arrests of the accused within 24 hours. The victim and the accused persons were neighbours. Mallaiah, who used to perform black magic, forced Soundarya, a widow to engage in a illicit affair with him, police said. When the accused found out about it, they tied Mallaiah to an electric pole ,beat him up and set him afire.