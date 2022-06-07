STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: ‘Sorcerer’ set ablaze over illicit affair, three arrested

When the accused found out about it, they tied Mallaiah to an electric pole ,beat him up and set him afire.

Published: 07th June 2022 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

 KAMAREDDY : Police have arrested three persons including a woman for their alleged involvement in the killing of E Mallaiah, 64, who was set ablaze at Bibipet village in Kamareddy district on Saturday night. Police formed two teams after receiving a complaint from the victim’s daughter to speed up the investigations, which led to the arrests of the accused within 24 hours. The victim and the accused persons were neighbours. Mallaiah, who used to perform black magic, forced Soundarya, a widow to engage in a illicit affair with him, police said. When the accused found out about it, they tied Mallaiah to an electric pole ,beat him up and set him afire.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp