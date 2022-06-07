‘Udta Hyderabad’ is KCR’s doing, says Congress

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader and former Minister J Geeta Reddy on Monday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has turned the Telangana’s capital city into “Udta Hyderabad” by giving permission for more pubs, bars and wine shops. Addressing a press conference, she also said that police are trying to save the accused in the 17-year-old girl gang rape case as they are from influential political families.

“Police have been trying to save the family members of ruling party leaders whenever they are involved in serious crimes. In the recent gang rape case, police booked the accused only after the heinous crime was reported in the media,” she said. Lambasting BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao for sharing the rape survivor’s video, Geeta Reddy said that the former who was an advocate of an AIMIM leader earlier, released the video to help out the accused by creating a collective perception of the physical intercourse happened with girl’s “consent”. “There is a nexus between BJP, TRS, and AIMIM, and it is clearly visible,” she said.