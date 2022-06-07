STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

‘Udta Hyderabad’ is KCR’s doing, says Congress

Addressing a press conference, she also said that police are trying to save the accused in the 17-year-old girl gang rape case as they are from influential political families. 

Published: 07th June 2022 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo| EPS)

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader and former Minister J Geeta Reddy on Monday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has turned the Telangana’s capital city into “Udta Hyderabad” by giving permission for more pubs, bars and wine shops.  Addressing a press conference, she also said that police are trying to save the accused in the 17-year-old girl gang rape case as they are from influential political families. 

“Police have been trying to save the family members of ruling party leaders whenever they are involved in serious crimes. In the recent gang rape case, police booked the accused only after the heinous crime was reported in the media,” she said. Lambasting BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao for sharing the rape survivor’s video, Geeta Reddy said that the former who was an advocate of an AIMIM leader earlier, released the video to help out the accused by creating a collective perception of the physical intercourse happened with girl’s “consent”. “There is a nexus between BJP, TRS, and AIMIM, and it is clearly visible,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Senior Congress leader Geeta Reddy Udta Hyderabad
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp