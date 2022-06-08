STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Andhra constructing illegal Polavaram canals: Telangana state

The Telangana government has strongly objected to Andhra Pradesh constructing canals with enhanced drawing capacity as part of the Polavaram project.

Published: 08th June 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Polavaram.

Polavaram.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has strongly objected to Andhra Pradesh constructing canals with enhanced drawing capacity as part of the Polavaram project. In his letter to the MoJS Secretary, Telangana Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar demanded that AP may be restricted to 493.5 tmcft of assured waters and projects having the potential to utilise more than 493.50 tmcft be immediately stopped. 

“The role of the MoJS in ensuring compliance is of particular importance as Polavaram has been declared a national project and as such, any unauthorised drawls or constructions will be seen as a reflection on the role of the Centre,” Rajat Kumar said in his letter. As per the Tribunal Award, Polavaram canals should only draw 1.7 tmcft for ultimate utilisation of 449.78 tmcft. However, the canals presently under execution can draw 3 tmcft per day, which would enable AP to draw far more than 449.78 tmcft.

“This is a matter of great concern, not only to Telangana, but also to the other upper riparian States, as this would enable AP to draw and utilise waters much in excess of their allocation. We therefore request the MoJS that the capacity and drawls from these canals is limited to designed discharges and ensure drawl as per the approved demand table,” Rajat Kumar wrote. In terms of the approval accorded for Polavaram, it has to be ensured that the AP does not claim any protection, share of assured or surplus water for such schemes in future. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp