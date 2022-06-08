Andhra constructing illegal Polavaram canals: Telangana state

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has strongly objected to Andhra Pradesh constructing canals with enhanced drawing capacity as part of the Polavaram project. In his letter to the MoJS Secretary, Telangana Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar demanded that AP may be restricted to 493.5 tmcft of assured waters and projects having the potential to utilise more than 493.50 tmcft be immediately stopped.

“The role of the MoJS in ensuring compliance is of particular importance as Polavaram has been declared a national project and as such, any unauthorised drawls or constructions will be seen as a reflection on the role of the Centre,” Rajat Kumar said in his letter. As per the Tribunal Award, Polavaram canals should only draw 1.7 tmcft for ultimate utilisation of 449.78 tmcft. However, the canals presently under execution can draw 3 tmcft per day, which would enable AP to draw far more than 449.78 tmcft.

“This is a matter of great concern, not only to Telangana, but also to the other upper riparian States, as this would enable AP to draw and utilise waters much in excess of their allocation. We therefore request the MoJS that the capacity and drawls from these canals is limited to designed discharges and ensure drawl as per the approved demand table,” Rajat Kumar wrote. In terms of the approval accorded for Polavaram, it has to be ensured that the AP does not claim any protection, share of assured or surplus water for such schemes in future.