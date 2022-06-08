Atrocities on girls: NCW gives Hyderabad DGP seven days to submit action taken report 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After TNIE reported that five cases of rape against minor girls have been reported in Hyderabad in a week, the National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognizance of the incidents.

Taking a serious note of the increasing rate of heinous crimes against girls and women in Hyderabad district of Telangana, NCW stated that the role of the police is not only to prevent crime but also to take swift and appropriate action in such matters.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to Director General of Police, Telangana to directly intervene in the matter and to send a detailed report within seven days on the steps taken by the State of Telangana to ensure safety and security of girls and women so that such incidents can be prevented in future.

Earlier, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and State Commission for Women also took suo moto of the gang rape incident at Jubilee Hills and sought reports from the police department.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan too has asked for a detailed report.