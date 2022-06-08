STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
B Vishwanath takes charge as NMDC CVO

He is well versed in forward and reverse auction, e-procurements and sales, and post-contract management.

B Vishwanath

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Indian Railways Store Services (IRSS) officer B Vishwanath assumed charge as the Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) on Tuesday. Vishwanath, a 1996-batch IRSS officer, has worked with the RailTel Corporation of India and Irrigation Department under the Government of unified Andhra Pradesh.

He also held the post of Vigilance Officer in the South Central Railway (SCR) and implemented a number of system improvement methods in material management and Railway Protection Force.

Vishwanath has vast experience in corporate coordination, maintenance of probity and integrity, system integration, supply chain management, HR management, capital budgeting, project monitoring and implementation. He is well versed in forward and reverse auction, e-procurements and sales, and post-contract management.

