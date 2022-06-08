STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress leader Shabbir wants Telangana state to enact law to curb hate speech

He alleged that the TRS, BJP, and MIM have jointly conspired to vitiate the atmosphere in Telangana. 
 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Expressing serious concerns over the increasing cases of hate speeches, Congress leader and former Minister Md Ali Shabbir demanded that the State Government explore the options of enacting a new law to deal with hate speeches. In a statement, Shabbir Ali said that there should be a separate law to deal with the cases of hate speeches which must ensure immediate arrest and trial in a fast-track court.

“Some BJP and Sangh Parivar leaders have no respect for the law and they feel that they could easily get away with making derogatory remarks against a religion, its practices, teachings, and beliefs. For the same reasons, they commit the offence of hurting the religious sentiments of other communities repeatedly. A new law should be enacted to ensure stern punishment for such offenders,” he said. He alleged that the TRS, BJP, and MIM have jointly conspired to vitiate the atmosphere in Telangana. 

