Cops on lookout for missing teen in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Meerpet police are on the lookout for a 17-year-old Intermediate student, who has been missing since May 16. The teenager’s family members suspect that an auto-rickshaw driver, identified as Satish, took her away forcibly. Quoting the parents, police said the girl left home on May 16 and was missing since then. Based on their complaint, a kidnap case was registered. In 2015 too, the girl had left home and was later found with Satish. At that time, a kidnap case was registered at the Kanchanbagh police station and Satish was arrested.